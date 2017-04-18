TRAVEL: M1 night-time roadworks for the week ahead

Highways England has published its summary of planned M1 roadworks for the period from Tuesday April 18 to Sunday April 23.

M1 junction 28 to 35a, Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire: Smart Motorway

There are various restrictions in place on the M1 between junctions 28 and 35a to allow for the construction of the smart motorway.

These include lane closures, speed restrictions, hard shoulder running and overnight slip road or carriageway closures.

On Tuesday 18 April the southbound exit slip at junction 28, northbound entry slip at junction 29a, northbound exit slips at junctions 30 and 34 and southbound entry slip at junction 35a as well as the southbound entry and exit slips at Tibshelf services will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am.

On Wednesday 19 April the southbound exit slip at junction 28, northbound entry slip at junction 29a, northbound exit slips at junctions 30 and 34 will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am.

On Thursday 20 April the northbound entry and exit slips at junction 29, northbound entry slip at junction 30 and northbound exit slip at junction 34 will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am.

On Friday 21 April the northbound entry and exit slips at junction 29, northbound entry slip at junction 30 and northbound exit slip at junction 34 will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am.