Trespassing Angler hit with £440 fine after fishing on Swan Lake

An angler who was caught fishing on a lake in a small nature reserve has been fined more than £400.

Kaylan Cooper-Guinness was seen with fishing tackle at Straw’s Bridge, West Hallam, which is also known locally as Swan Lake.

The 20-year-old, of Moon Crescent, Eastwood, was interviewed for the offence of theft of fish, as fishing on the lake is prohibited.

He was reported for summons and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, where he was charged with unlawfully taking or attempting to take fish.

Cooper-Guinness pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined £440.

The offence was in May this year, with the court appearance taking place last week.