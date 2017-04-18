Trial of Sutton woman charged with cruelty against 33 dogs, cats and parrots is adjourned

The trial of a Sutton woman charged with failing to look after 33 dogs, two cats and two parrots has been adjourned.

Margaret Greaves, aged 64, of Rookery Lane, was due to appear at Mansfield County Court this morning in relation to ten cases of contravening the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

However, the trial has now been adjourned until June 20.

It is alleged that on or before April 6, 2016, Greaves failed to ensure that 33 dogs, two cats and two American parrots for which she was responsible had enough fresh drinking water, or a suitable environment or meet their needs so they were able to survive.

Greaves denies all charges.