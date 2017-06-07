Troll convicted for sending Jo Cox Twitter threat to Conservative MP candidate Anna Soubry

A Twitter troll has been sentenced after sending a tweet asking for someone to 'Jo Cox' Conservative MP candidate Anna Soubry.

Michael McAlpine, 25, from Bethnal Green, London, posted the comment about Ms Soubry, who is currently standing to be reelected as Broxtowe MP, last December.

Michael McAlpine

Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed outside the town library in her constituency of Birstall, West Yorkshire, on June 16 last year.

McAlpine's tweet said: "Someone jo cox Anna Soubry please"

Michael McAlpine, 25, of Cephas Street, Bethnal Green, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 6 June to two counts of sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing nature, contrary to section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.

He was sentenced to 10 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, 200 hours of unpaid work and he was ordered to pay £500 to the victim in compensation and costs of £150.

This is in relation to messages sent to the MP via Twitter on December 2 2016.

The MP took screenshots of the Tweets and reported the messages to police.

McAlpine was arrested on December 3 2016 and charged on May 23.

The court heard McAlpine tried to cover his tracks by deleting his Twitter account and going on to a website to delete his tweets.

In interview, McAlpine admitted sending the messages.

After the sentencing, Ms Soubry tweeted she would donate compensation money to the Jo Cox Foundation.

She also thanked the Metropolitan Police and Far Right Watch for their "support & excellent work in bringing Michael McAlpine to justice".