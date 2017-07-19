Tuck in at ‘foody’ festival

Giltbrook will bring street food flavours from across the globe this weekend with its Eats from the Streets pop-up foodie festival.

The festival will see artisan vendors serve up a whole host of cuisines from around the world – from traditional Thai food to gourmet samosas.

Wilma’s Cupcakery will also be selling its signature cupcakes and cake-topped milkshakes.

Street food stalls will be serving up between 11am and 6pm on Saturday July 22 and Sunday 23.

Unlike other food festivals, visitors will be able to tuck into their food on board a converted double decker bus, which has been transformed into a dining area.

Eats from the Streets is returning to the centre for the second time, following a successful debut last year.

Retail park manager Gail Sutton said: “The Eats from the Streets concept was borne out of the pop-up festival and street food trends.

“As the popularity of both show no sign of slowing, it’s no surprise that we’re hosting the event again this year.

“We’ve really enjoyed bringing new and exciting foods from across the globe to shoppers’ doorsteps, and this year’s event is shaping up to be even bigger and better – with more stalls and more flavours on offer!

“It’s great to be able to support local traders alongside our national retailers.”

Independent vendors confirmed include Wilma’s Cupcakery (gourmet cupcakes and milkshakes), Kar Soi (Thai food), Salute (prosecco), Over The Grill (Caribbean street food), Samosa Wallah (meat and vegetable samosas), Richi Blues (Asian, Mexican and shawarma) and Yorkshire T’pas (Yorkshire puddings with luxury fillings).