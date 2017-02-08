Two-hour wait for ambulance following fall

An Eastwood councillor has spoken of his outrage after he went to help an elderly lady who had fallen and had to wait for two hours for paramedics to arrive.

The lady – who had recently suffered a stroke and had heart trouble – slipped on Eastwood’s Mansfield Road near the back of the Sun Inn pub, and hit her head on a concrete step.

She was spotted by Councillor Tony Harper, Broxtowe Borough Council member for Eastwood Hall, who rushed to her aid.

He said: “It’s absolutely outrageous.

“For an ambulance to take that long to come to an old lady who had banged her head and was on a freezing cold floor is terrible.

“There’s no excuse.

“The way she was shaking and shivering I was worried she would die.”

Coun Harper said the 72-year-old was ‘frail’ and told him she’d had a heart bypass and had recently suffered a stroke – information he passed on to the ambulance service.

He said he got blankets from inside the pub and rang his wife to come down with a hot water bottle to try and warm her up.

He said: “She was cold and shivering. I was cold waiting with her, so she must have been freezing.”

Coun Harper said he called the ambulance service back four times to find out where the paramedics were.

He said: “I said ‘we’ve got a 72-year-old woman lying on the floor and it’s freezing’.

“ I told them she had smashed the back of her head.

“They just kept saying they were busy.

“They said they would escalate it every time I rang, but it still took two hours.

“I asked if I could roll her slightly to get a blanket under her head, but they said no, I couldn’t move her. I could understand it if I had got an immediate response.

“Passers-by were stopping and asking if she was okay. They were getting quite irate about it.”

Coun Harper likened the service to something you might experience in a Third World country.

He said: “We’re talking about a town centre. We’re not out in the sticks.

“You would think we were in a Third World country.”

The woman, who lives in Eastwood, had been walking to Morrisons last Sunday when she fell at about 11am.

When paramedics arrived she was put on a stretcher and was taken straight to hospital for treatment.

She is now back home and well.

Coun Harper said he has now lodged an official complaint with the ambulance service.

Greg Cox, paramedic and general manager for Nottinghamshire at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We are sorry we were unable to get to the patient sooner.

“We continue to see an increase in 999 calls to patients who have been assessed as being in a life-threatening condition such as heart attack, unconscious or not breathing.

“These patients have to take priority because their illness or injury is immediately life-threatening.”