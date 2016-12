Two men have been charged with dealing cannabis from a car in Mansfield, a court heard.

Jamie Barnett, 20, of Gorseway, Clipstone, and Patrick Joseph McGrath, 26, of Noel Street, Mansfield, made no plea when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

They are both charged with possession with intent to supply the class B drug on July 17.

The case was listed for trial at Nottingham Crown Court on January 19.