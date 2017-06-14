Underwood pub fight escape driver was over the limit

An Underwood man who tried to help his mates escape from a violent pub fight was caught just over the limit, a court heard.

Aaron Dodsley’s Peugeot was stopped on Lower Bagthorpe, after officers saw three men get in, following an altercation in Westwood, on May 27.

A test revealed he had 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 25 microgrammes.

Dodsley, 25, of Mansfield Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He has a previous conviction from 2010 for the same offence.

John Last, mitigating, said: “40 is the lowest reading you will ever see. If it’s 39 police will not charge.

“Almost a matter of minutes later it would be anticipated that the reading would drop below 39.”

He said the bricklayer’s labourer had been drinking his second can of beer at home when he was phoned by a friend who “had been set upon by a group” at the Corner Pin pub, in Westwood.

“Thinking he would be all right to drive he got into his car and went to Westwood.”

Mr Last said it was likely Dodsley would lose his job. He added: “His mother is seriously disabled, she had an accident when he was six which left her severely brain damaged.

“He tries to support her as much as he can. He will obviously have to get public transport.”

Dodsley was banned for three years, but was offered a rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by a 274 days if he completes it before by July 2019.

He was fined £300, with court costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.