UPDATE: Boys should be removed from the care of Notts mum

Nottingham Family Court released a statement yesterday (Friday, March, 31) in relation to missing Samantha Baldwin and two children, Louis and Dylan.

The statement said: “At a hearing on Monday, March 27, the Family Court indicated that the children, Louis David Madge (AKA Taylor) and Dylan Joe Madge (AKA Taylor) should be removed from the care of their mother, Samantha Lianne Baldwin (AKA Taylor).

“Miss Baldwin is now missing. It is assumed that she has abducted Louis and Dylan. The children have now been made wards of Court. Miss Baldwin is considered to pose a risk of harm to the children.”

Superintendent Rich Fretwell said: “We are increasingly concerned about the welfare and safety of two missing children.

“We believe Dylan and Louis Madge were taken by their mother, Samantha Baldwin, 42, on Monday, March 27.

“Samantha has no legal custody of the boys at this time.

“Our investigation team are exploring a number of lines of enquiry. There’s always the possibility that Samantha could be being harboured by someone.

“We would urge that person to come forward and let us know where the boys are.

“We would also like to appeal to anyone who owns or runs a guest house, B&B or hotel to check your registers and be mindful that the group may be staying under a different name.

“We would also ask caravan park operators and holiday let properties to think about any groups that have joined them since Monday.

“We cannot stress enough the likelihood that Samantha may have changed her appearance and we would like you to keep an open mind.”

Samantha is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with shoulder-length, highlighted blonde hair and green/blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red knee-length coat from Mango but may have changed her clothing since.

Louis is described as having collar-length straight fair hair, a fair complexion and blue eyes.

Dylan is described as having collar-length straight dark brown hair, a tanned complexion and brown eyes.

Officers do not have a description of the clothing the boys were last seen wearing.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Samantha or the boys, call Nottinghamshire Police urgently on 101.