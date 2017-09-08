UPDATE: One lane closed on M1 after caravan overturns

One lane is closed on the M1 after a caravan overturned this afternoon.

Firefighters from Chesterfield and Staveley and a crew from Ashfield attended the incident on the M1 southbound between junctions 29 to 28.

The collision happened at about 2pm.

There was heavy traffic in the area but it is now easing up.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “M1 SB Junction 29 to 28 is now open minus the first lane and traffic is flowing freely. Thank you for your patience.”