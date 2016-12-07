Van driver sold Edwinstowe home ahead of drink drive ban

A van driver who hit a bollard after boozing the night before sold his home in Edwinstowe and moved into a rented house in preparation for a driving ban, a court has heard.

Daniel Marsh, 27, now of Baslow Drive, Beeston, admitted drink driving when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

His Peugeot van hit the bollard near a roundabout on Ollerton Road, at 7am, on November 19, causing its offside tyres to blow out.

A breath test revealed he had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Simon King, mitigating, said Marsh had been drinking with friends the night before.

“It’s a classic case of getting up the next morning and feeling OK and coming into contact with police.”

Marsh had been happily married but the relationship ended in July and “since then he has found things difficult,” he said.

Mr King said Marsh, a maintenance engineer, was prepared for a ban and had already sold his house in Edwinstowe and moved to a rented house so he could commute to an office-based role in Nottingham.

He was banned for 17 months and fined £650. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £65 victim surcharge.