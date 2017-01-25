Vets awarded outstanding client service

A veterinary practice in Eastwood has been honoured for the outstanding way it treats its clients.

Lawrence Vets is the first practice in Nottinghamshire to receive an outstanding award from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in two categories – client service and patient consultation service.

Deputy head nurse Ian Simpson-Eyre said: “It was a brilliant feeling. It’s taken the whole practice to work together to do this. There was a lot of work involved.”

The client service award is a voluntary award that staff opted to work towards to show their customer service is the best it can be.

To be rated outstanding the staff had to do clinical audits, change protocols and increase staff training.

Ian said: “One of our audits was on patient temperatures to ensure that our patient warming protocols were working properly, for example. 98 per cent of them were in range but temperatures following dental procedures were a bit under due to a mist that we used, so we have now changed to a more adequate warming device.

“It’s about finding issues, dealing with them and finding the best level of care.”

The practice also looked at pain management and cleaning, and devised a consultation survey for patients.

Ian said: “This is for our clients. So when people are looking for a practice in the area they can search for us and see what we have achieved.

“They can hopefully see we’ve gone that extra mile.”

Staff will now mount the plaques on the wall to show off their achievements.

They want to now work towards the diagnostic service award.

The Practice Standards Scheme accredits veterinary practices in the UK. Through setting standards and carrying out regular assessments, it aims to promote the highest standards of veterinary care.