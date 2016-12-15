Victim of domestic attack caught with drugs in Sutton

A woman who called police after being attacked by her ex-partner was found with drugs in Sutton, a court heard.

Elizabeth McCormack, 43, of Burlington Drive, Mansfield, admitted possession of amphetamine when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She called police to an address on Leamington Drive, in Sutton, on November 29, where they found two bags of the class B drug.

The court heard she had a previous conviction for possession of amphetamine received a community order in 2011.

Michael Little, mitigating, said: “Miss McCormack was involved in a verbal argument with her ex partner. She was thrown down the stairs.

“She went out of the house and phoned 999 from a phone box.

“Her ex-partner called the police and tried to counter balance what had happened.”

When police arrived, he told them about the two bags of amphetamine McCormack had brought to the house, Mr Little said.

He said McCormack, who makes craft items for sale on the interent, had misused amphetamine for “many, many years” but was not addicted and her use was “not out of control.”

He said she borrowed money from her partner to buy the second bag after the first bag made her ill.

She was held in custody for 18 hours, the court heard.

Magistrates fined her £130 and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.