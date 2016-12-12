VIDEO: Pets given chance to meet Santa Paws at Sherwood Forest “Dog Grotto”

Dog owners are being given the chance to introduce their pooch to Santa Paws with the launch of a “dog grotto” at Sherwood Forest.

Canine companions who enter the grotto, at the cost of £2 per dog, will also be given a Christmas treat.

All proceeds will be donated to Jerry Green Dog Rescue who are organising the event in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council’s ranger team.

Last year around 120 dog owners and their pets came to the event, which will take place on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, from 11am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 3pm.