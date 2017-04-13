Video: Suspected thief carries off a door on his head

Police have released a video of a man allegedly stealing a DOOR and carrying it off on his head.

CCTV footage shows the man apparently walking off with the UPVC door from outside a bungalow in Swanwick.

The theft took place from th egarden of the bungalow on Hayes Lane between Monday February 7 at 4pm and March 6 at 5pm.

Officers would like to speak to anyone that saw the man at around 6pm on any of the dates stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Lee Sadler on 101 quoting reference number 17000095953.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.