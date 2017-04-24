Video: Three people charged after alleged stabbing

Three people charged in connection with an alleged stabbing in Langley Mill

Two youths and a woman have been charged following an incident at the weekend where one man received stab wounds.

Officers were called to Station Road in Langley Mill at 12.45am on Saturday, April 22 to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Tina Hicking (33) of Dean Street, Langley Mill has been charged with wounding with intent to cause harm and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, April 24).

A 17 year-old boy and a 16 year-old boy have also been charged with the same offence. The 17 year-old is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today and the 16 year-old has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

a 37 year-old man was taken to the Queens Medical Centre with non-life threatening injuries and was later discharged.