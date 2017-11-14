VIDEO: Top cop: 'Hand in weapons now or face lengthy jail sentence'

A top Nottinghamshire police officer is urging people to hand in any firearms or ammunition to help keep them out of the hands of criminals.

The appeal by Nottinghamshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable, Steve Cooper, comes as the force supports a national Firearms Surrender, running from 13-26 November.

ACC Cooper said this was a two-week chance for people to hand in weapons at one of four police stations - Mansfield, Worksop, Newark, or Radford Road in the city, without fear of prosecution at the point of surrender.

The campaign is aimed at people who may have weapons that may have been handed down through generations, their licences lapsed, are no longer legal or were taken from war zones as a memento.

"If you've got something in your loft or shed, or simply that used to be hung above your fireplace, use this as a chance to hand it in to Nottinghamshire Police," said ACC Cooper.

"We will take it out of harm's way and stop it being used by criminals to hurt people".

"This is a two-week chance. After that anyone found in possession of these firearms could be subject to a five-year prison sentence. It is not worth it. Hand them in and help keep people safe."