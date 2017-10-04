Volunteer work on toilets

Councillors and volunteers have pulled together to build a new toilet block at Kimberley Cemetery.

The volunteer work has meant no cost has been passed on to the tax payer and the people who live in the town.

Coun Shane Easom said the small amount of labour they did pay for was funded with finance from the cemetery chapel.

“It has saved thousands and thousands of pounds,” said Coun Easom.

“We had the plastering done and paid for a bit of advice about the pipes, but other than that everything has been done by volunteers.

“We’ve used volunteers and money made from the chapel so it’s not cost the tax payer anything,

“I think money is tight and if can do it you should do.

“It’s social conscience with people on the council.

“That’s the benefit of having hands-on councillors and not politicians.

“It’s a good community venture as well,” he added.

The chairman of Kimberley Town Council, Trevor Rood, did all the stud work for the building and helped dig out a 200ft trench for the sewage along with councillors Shane Easom, Clare French and Steve Brunt.

Kimberley builder Dave Appleyard and electrician Richard Broom volunteered their time and local building merchant Build Base supplied the pasterboard.

Coun Easom said a new toilet block was desperately needed on the site, particualrly for people using the newly refurbished cemetery chapel.

“When Broomhill Lodge was sold by the previous administration, they also sold the toilets, leaving no amenities on site.

“The town council wanted to build a toilet block for people who use the newly refurbished cemetery chapel.

“We’ve obviously now got the chapel up and running for civil ceremonies and it is doing tremendously well.

“But people are paying to use itand there are no toilets.”

The toilet block has been built near the chapel in a quiet area of the cemetery.

The opening times for the new toilets are to be considered, but it is thought they will coincide with the opening times of the chapel.

The work has taken the volunteers just over a month so far, and it is now almost finished.