WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Chinese lanterns banned from council land

A policy has been passed by Nottinghamshire County Council to ban the use and sale of Chinese/ sky lanterns on council land because of the harmful impact they can have on wildlife.

Lantern can injur animals by causing fire, trapping animals and also the pieces can become trapped in the animals throat.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny: "It is a great thing for wildlife, it seems a little kill joy.

"But it causes harm."

He has since said he is pushing for the ban to be county wide.

The policy was passed on Wednesday, November 15, at the Policy Commitee.

Chinese lanterns can harm wildlife, livestock and other animals by causing injuries that lead to suffering and a slow painful death.

The RSPCA, who supported the ban, advises against the use of Chinese lanterns and recommends that harmless alternatives are sought.