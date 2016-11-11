Warning over fake parking ticket emails scam

Fraudsters are sending out “Parking Charge Reminder” emails, claiming that the recipient has parked in a UKPC car park.

The company mentioned - UK Parking Control LTD (UKPC) - is a legitimate company, but the emails are fake - containing links which are likely to contain malware.

The emails contain randomly generated reference numbers and quote a charge of £90.

UKPC say they have received hundreds of calls from worried recipients and have confirmed that they would never contact people in this way.

At the bottom of the email is a clickable link for “payment options and photos”

Action Fraud advise anyone who you receives one of these emails to delete it, do not download the attachment and report it to them.

To report a fraud and cyber crime and receive a police crime reference number, call us on 0300 123 2040 or use our online fraud reporting tool at http://www.actionfraud.police.uk/report_fraud.