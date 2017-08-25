WATCH: Furry intruder at Notts Police HQ

Notts police show their humorous side after a fox was seen at the headquarters in Sherwood Lodge.

A spokesman for Notts Police said: “Last night, Thursday, August 24, officers came across an unexpected visitor at police headquarters. Upon making the discovery, the intruder, described as short and red-haired, fox-trotted towards the officers without a care in the world before making its escape.

“Fortunately, video evidence of the incident was captured and we are now appealing for info that may out-fox the intruder.”