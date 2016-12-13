WATCH: Terrifying footage shows Christmas tree fire destroying room in less than a minute

This video footage shows how quickly a fire, most likely caused by faulty Christmas tree lights, can devastate a room.

It takes less than a minute for the fire to completely destroy the living room of the property.

The footage is courtesy of the Fire Kills campaign, which is advising people to ensure Christmas tree lights are in good condition, are turned off before you go to bed and that real trees are well watered to prevent fire from taking hold.

