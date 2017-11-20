Watnall woman assaulted cop after fake heart attack call

A young woman pushed a police officer who had been called to her father’s Watnall flat after he lied about having a heart attack, a court heard.

Police were called to the flat on Stannier Way, on November 5, where Olivia White was “clearly distressed” and swearing, said prosecutor Robert Carr

White said she wanted to be arrested and added: “If you don’t arrest me I will do something to get arrested”, before she shoved the female officer with both hands.

“She was immediately restrained and handcuffed,” said Mr Carr.

White, 18, of no fixed abode, admitted assaulting a police officer, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said White had mental health issues and was described as a vulnerable person.

She said that White had argued with her father’s pregnant girlfriend, and became upset when the woman drank alcohol and sent messages to him.

“She tried to intervene and her father grabbed her around the neck. Miss White called the police. Her father said he was having a heart attack,” said Miss Hoffman.

“Miss White was very upset and accepts slapping her father’s girlfriend once on the face. She believed her father was dying.

“It later transpired her father had made up the whole thing.”

White was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.