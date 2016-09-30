I attended a meeting in Firth Park with the ward councillors and officers to discuss how we can work together for the good of the people of the ward.

It was positive and instructive and the councillors showed real commitment to the work done by volunteer organisations in the area and the gauntlet was thrown down to get us to work more closely together.

To be fair, we do but it’s nice the city council want to come on board too.

The question is can the council deliver on its targets?

The people of Firth Park hope so.

At a time of difficulties, we must pull together or we’ll go under.

Mick Ibbotson

Longley Link TARA, Southey Avenue, Longley, S5