Weather: A dry and bright start to the day but heavy showers forecast

There will be a dry and bright start to the day in Nottinghamshire but heavy showers are forecast later.
It will be thundery in places from late morning with a risk of hail and strong gusts, although showers tending to ease later in the afternoon.
There will be a sunny end to the day for many with any showers quickly dying away this evening. It will stay dry and clear overnight, and turn cool, especially in rural parts.
