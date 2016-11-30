WEATHER: Another cold but dry day for the East Midlands

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Wednesday, November 30 is for a cold and dry day, becoming cloudier later.

It will be a cold and frosty start, with any mist or freezing fog patches clearing through the morning.

A dry and cold day to follow, although becoming cloudier than recent days.

Maximum Temperature 6 °C.

Tonight there will be a few clear spells in the south at first, but generally rather cloudy overnight.

Remaining dry and also a milder night than recently.

Minimum Temperature 1 °C.