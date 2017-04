The weather will be chilly and breezy across Nottinghamshire this Saturday, with showers and sunny spells.

There will be fresh or strong northwesterly winds throughout the day.

Temperatures could reach 13C.

The evening will be breezy but mainly dry, with some late sunny spells. It will become cloudy overnight with winds easing, and a grass frost possible.

Rain will begin arriving in western areas by dawn.

Temperatures could be as low as 4C.