Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Friday December 23

Storm Barbara has given us a yellow warning for wind today, with gusts of 40-50 mph and 60mph over the Derbyshire Peak District.

Today will have a dry start, but cloud will be building and winds strengthening through the morning. Occasionally heavy rain will spread southwards later in the afternoon, with gusty winds and gales in exposed areas. Maximum Temperature 11 °C.

Tonight rain will quickly clear to the east during the evening, then chilly overnight with brisk winds. Remaining mostly dry with clear spells. Minimum Temperature 2 °C.

Tomorrow it will be chilly and windy on Christmas Eve with good sunny spells. Becoming cloudier later in the afternoon, then milder with patchy drizzle overnight. Maximum Temperature 9 °C.