Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Monday April 10

After the sunny weekend today will be breezy and feeling much cooler with a few showers developing.

It will be occasionally sunny during the day, but cloud will tend to increase at times with a few showers developing during the afternoon.

It will be a much cooler feeling day with northwesterly breezes and temperatures returning to nearer normal. Maximum Temperature 13C.

Tonight any showers will soon die out, becoming dry overnight with some clear spells and becoming quite chilly, especially in rural areas. Minimum Temperature 4C.

Tuesday will be a dry day with some sunny spells although cloud will tend to increase at times. Westerly winds increasing and becoming quite breezy later. Maximum Temperature 13C.