WEATHER: Very windy and cold with isolated showers

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Wednesday, January 11 is for a cold, bright but windy day with isolated blustery showers.

It will become very windy with westerly gales developing in places, especially over the hills.

There will be spells of sunshine and the occasional blustery shower, these wintry at times over the Derbyshire hills.

Feeling cold with significant wind chill.

Maximum Temperature 8 °C.

Tonight it will remain very windy, with clear spells and isolated showers, these mainly in the west.

Cold, with a frost in places.

Minimum Temperature 1 °C.