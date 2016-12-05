WEATHER WARNING: Blanket of thick fog set to cause travel chaos during rush hour tonight

Motorists are being warned to take extra care on the roads this evening and tomorrow morning due to heavy fog across the East Midlands.

The Met Office says that visibility will be reduced to less than 100 metres on Monday evening and continue into Tuesday morning.

A chief forecaster for the Met Office said: “With little cloud and light winds fog is expected to readily develop during Monday evening, affecting the evening rush hour in some areas as well as the morning rush hour on Tuesday.

“Fog is then expected to be locally slow to lift and clear on Tuesday, lingering for much of the morning and perhaps onwards into the afternoon in some spots.”