Temperatures are set to hit double digits today - after days of freezing weather.

A Met Office spokesman said: "It will be a mild but dull start to the day for the East Midlands, with mist and fog patches slowly clearing in a strengthening breeze. It will be brighter through the afternoon but turn cloudy by the evening. The maximum temperature will be 12C.

"Tonight will be mild and cloudy for most with rain pushing in later. The minimum temperature will be 9C."