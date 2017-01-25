WI donates bags of gifts to four refuges

Members of Nuthall and District Women’s Institute took part in a charity initiative to donate gifts to four womens’ refuges.

The challenge was set by WI president Mary Davis, and members filled gift boxes to donate to the charity.

Special guests representing the refuges turned up to an annual party hosted by the WI at the village’s parish hall, to receive their “heartwarming surprises.”

Colleagues Irene Brown and Barbara McDonald who are both soroptomists and ambassadors for the refuges charity, were given a warm welcome by Mrs Davis and the rest of her members, who had filled gift bags containing unexpected treats for the ladies.

As well as the gift bags, Irene and Barbara were also handed crafted quilts donated by WI members Beryl Morrison and June Thornton which were also to be donated.

Ms Brown said: “We are overwhelmed. This is most unexpected and the ladies in the refuges are over the moon.

“The four refuges in Nottinghamshire have taken in vulnerable women, coping with difficult personal circumstances, who are in the company of others suffering a similar plight.”

“This is a remarkable gesture by Nuthall Women’s Institute and we are delighted to be the recipients of an initiative that has enriched the lives of many.

“We are truly so grateful.”

The Nuthall WI meet at St Patricks Church Hall, Back Lane, on the second Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm.

Anyone who wants to join should call 01636 673 550.

The Women’s Institute was formed in 1915 to revitalise rural communities and encourage women to become more involved in the production of food during the First World War.

Since then the organisation’s aims have broadened and the WI is now the largest voluntary women’s organisation in the UK.