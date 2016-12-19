Will it snow this Christmas?

As ever, we’re all dreaming of a white Christmas this year- but will our festive wish be granted?

The answer is no, we’re sad to report.

According to the Met Office, Christmas Day is actually set to be pretty mild- with temperatures around the 10°C mark in most places.

But it will also be wet, with deep Atlantic depressions bringing “bands of heavy rain” to the region.

Motorists should also take care as a thick blanket of fog is set to envelope the UK over Christmas weekend.

This will be followed by a period of “changeable” conditions as we move towards New Year, with “incursions of milder weather” but also “colder interludes”.