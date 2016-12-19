Will Storm Barbara give us a white Christmas?

As ever, we’re all dreaming of a white Christmas this year- but will our festive wish be granted?

After weeks of relatively calm and mild weather things are set to take a turn for the worse as we head into the festive period.

From the end of this week onwards a series of low pressure weather systems are set to batter the UK.

Last month Storm Angus became the first named storm of the season and brought flash flooding to some parts of the UK.

A weather system is classified as a named storm by the Met Office when they issue an amber or red weather warning for wind or rain.

Forecasters are hinting that the weather towards the end of this week and into the weekend come be severe enough to make it the second named storm of the winter - Storm Barbara.

The Met Office’s latest forecast for the week ahead predicts strong winds and heavy rain will lash the northern half of the UK on Friday and during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Forecasters have added that there is also the potential for some snow particularly over the higher ground of the north.

The latest forecast has led some bookmakers to slash the odds of a white Christmas for a number of northern cities.