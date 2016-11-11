WIN: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them regional premiere tickets

To celebrate the European premiere of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them - on November 15 - Warner Bros. Pictures and Johnston Press offer you the chance to win tickets to a Yorkshire screening.

We have tickets to regional premieres at Sheffield Cineworld and Vue cinema at The Light in Leeds.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to the cinema of your choice see full details below.

Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident...were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) names Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt's fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them opens in 1926 as Newt Scamander has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures.

©2016 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Publishing Rights ©. Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Publishing Rights © JKR

WIN TICKETS TO REGIONAL PREMIERE IN SHEFFIELD OR LEEDS:

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to the cinema of your choice simply enter our free draw by email or Twitter.

By email send your full name, age, address and phone numbers to graham.walker@jpress.co.uk and in the subject field you MUST use either #JPcompFBSheff, for a chance to see it in Sheffield, or #JPcompFBLeeds for Leeds.

By Twitter simply follow Graham Walker @GW1962 and retweet any of his #JPcompFBSheff tweets, for a chance to win tickets for Sheffield, or #JPcompFBLeeds tweets for Leeds.

But hurry. Deadline is noon on Monday, November 14, 2016.

Entrants must have an email address to receive their tickets. Twitter winners will be sent a DM to supply their email address by return.

The screenings are on Tuesday, November 15, 2016, at 6.30pm with doors closing at 7pm and no entry afterwards. So only enter if you can attend and arrive promptly before 7pm.

Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition