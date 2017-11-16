Woman’s frightening sex assault ordeal in Mansfield alley

A man who dragged a woman into a Mansfield alley and sexually assaulted her has been ordered to pay his victim compensation, a court ruled.

Bogdan Iftode was arguing with doormen outside the Lexis nightclub, on Clumber Street, at 3am, on October 29, when a woman told him there was no point.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “He grabbed her arm and pulled her away from the door and into an alley. He pushed her up against the wall and grabbed her breast.”

When she threatened to assault him, he said: “I am going to get you, you b****.”

“He pushed her up the alleyway towards the main entrance and continued to shout at her and be threatening.”

Door staff intervened and he was arrested. The woman was left with bruises and scratches.

Iftode, 23, of Surrey Drive, Mansfield, admitted sexual assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a community order, in August 2015, for driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, the court heard.

Iftode came to the UK in 2013 and worked for nine months before returning to Romania, said Michael Little, mitigating.

He is due to start a packing job in December and sends part of his salary to his sister in Romania who is studying at university.

“He is thoroughly ashamed,” said Mr Little. “He drank eight whiskies and has no recollection of the incident.”

Probation officer Mark Burton said: “He didn’t express any opinions which would have caused obvious concern to me.

“Nevertheless, he has subjected a young woman to a frightening ordeal and fully accepts that it is an incident she will not easily forget about.”

He said Iftode was “not predatory” and was at a low risk of reoffending.

Iftode was given a nine-month community order, with ten days of a rehabilitation activity, and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Because of the order there was no requirement for him to be put on the Sex Offenders Register, magistrates said. #

He must pay £500 compensation to the woman he assaulted. No costs or victim surcharge was ordered.