Workhouse is ready for the new season

A warm welcome awaits visitors to The Workhouse in Southwell as the National Trust property opens its doors for the new season on February 11.

It is 20 years since The Workhouse site came into the care of the National Trust and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate, as the property is now open seven days a week until the end of the season on November 5.

Visitors will be able to enjoy an extended menu at the new café located in Firbeck, the old infirmary building.

This new space will provide additional seating as well a more varied menu which will include soup, a daily hot pot dish and homemade scones.

Plans are underway to change the way in which the workhouse story is told, based on feedback from visitors during the past year, as part of the re-imagining project.

So some rooms may be under wraps from time to time and visitors can find out more about the plans through a special exhibition focused on conservation work, Daylight, dirt and damage, which runs from February 11-19.

Visitors can find out more about the impact they have on the property when they touch objects or even just move around.

Children can become deterioration detectives, pick up a case file and track down the special agents who are damaging the building on a new trail (£1.50 per trail).

To find out more about The Workhouse and future events please call 01636 817260 or go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/theworkhouse