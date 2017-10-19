Worksop chef’s catering firm derailed after boozy collision

A boozy chef’s catering firm was put out of business when he collided with another vehicle in the Worksop area, as he drove home from the pub, a court heard.

James Hugill hit the vehicle with his van on the A60, in Carlton-in-Lindrick, after losing control on a bend, at around midnight, on October 1.

A test revealed he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Hugill, 40, of Oxford Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said his 17-year relationship had recently ended, and his ex-partner had recently moved out, and on the night he went to see a local band and drank three pints before driving home.

She said: “He tells me he has never done anything like this before. He is extremely against drinking and driving.

“He doesn’t know why he did it, save for all the difficulties he has been going through. He felt fit enough to drive.”

She said that the cafe he ran in Creswell closed three months ago, after a drop-off in business.

His other source of income, a mobile catering company, would not be viable following the inevitable ban, Ms Neale added.

Hugill was fined £120, and must pay a £30 government tax, and £85 costs.

He was banned for 17 months. He was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 129 days if completed by September 2018.