Worksop man knocked out reveller with one punch

A Worksop man lashed out and knocked a reveller unconscious with one punch in a Mansfield night club, a court heard.

Daniel Okonski was drinking with friends just before closing time at the Late Lounge, on Leeming Street, on July 17, last year, when the attack happened.

“The victim was behaving out of the ordinary and shoulder-barging into people,” said Kate Beardmore, prosecuting.

The court heard Okonski had previously been hit with a glass, while on a night out, and the experience made him over-react.

“He thought the man and his friends was being unruly and looking for trouble,” said Fiona Davidson, mitigating.

“He accepts that he misread the situation. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Okonski, 23, of Forest Rise, Worksop, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was fined £800 and ordered to pay £300 compensation, with a £85 court costs and an £80 victim surcharge.