Worksop mums were drunk and disorderly in Bridge Place row

Two Worksop mums were drunk when they shouted obscenities in a row on Bridge Place after a night out, a court has heard.

Rochelle Faith Heslop, 23, of Winifred Street, and Kirsty Oakden, 22, of Queen Elizabeth Crescent, Rhodesia, both admitted being drunk and disorderly when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard police arrested the pair after giving them repeated warnings at around 11.10pm on October 14.

Oakden, who had no previous convictions, was offered a £90 fixed penalty notice, but told police she could not afford it.

Michale Little, mitigating, said they had gone out to celebrate Heslop’s birthday.

He said it was the first time Heslop had been out after she received a suspended sentence for assault in February.

He said the argument in the street had been with Heslop’s ex-partner, and another woman.

Heslop was a mum of two with “significant mental health problems”, Mr Little said, and she had fled a violent relationship. She was about to start work as a cleaner.

Oakden’s four children had been placed with her mother, Mr Little said, after she had reacted badly to the death of her uncle.

Oakden was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Heslop was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Her suspended sentence was extended by six months until August 2017.