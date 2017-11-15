Would you drive like this?

Rural police officers in Nottinghamshire moved to stop the driver of a large telehandler forklift – travelling with the forks dangerously lowered and multiple people in the cab.

Tweeting a picture of the offending Caterpillar vehicle, the Notts Rural Police Twitter account said: “So what shall we chat about first?

“The fact you’re driving on the road with two people squashed in the cab, or why you still have the pallet forks lowered and extended.”

The law says, when travelling unladen, fork arms should be removed, folded back, or fitted with marker plates.