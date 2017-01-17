LETTER: Petition your MPs to stop foreign aid

So Sir Mark Lowcock, the permanent secretary for International Development, has been made a knight in the New YearHonours List.

His salary is £165,000 a year. Not bad for a man giving £12billon of taxpayers’ money away. What qualifications do you need to give someone else’s money away and then get a knighthood for it? Any more jobs like that going? I would like to put my name forward. I urge all voters to petition their MP to stop this disgraceful waste of taxpayer’s money and spend it on the old and disabled, cancer sufferers and the unemployed and anyone else who is struggling in this country. We have got to put our own people first. The sooner we get rid of the department for overseas aid the better. I was taught charity begins at home but not if you live in the United Kingdom – it’s the rest of the world and the UK comes last. Then they tell us we have got to tighten our belts. We are already being squeezed dry now.

A. Warner By email