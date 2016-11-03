Derbyshire’s Rio Olympics and Paralympic contingent are among those shortlisted to win at the countywide 2016 Derby Telegraph (Derbyshire) Sports Awards.

Amber Valley hockey player Hollie Webb, who won gold in Brazil after scoring the decisive winning penalty stroke for Great Britain in the women’s final against the Netherlands, is in contention to retain the Sportswoman of the Year title she won last year.

She will go up against 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning shooter Caroline Povey(Derbyshire Dales) and Birmingham City Ladies and England goalkeeperSophie Baggaley(Bolsover), who have both enjoyed superb years in their respective sports.

City of Derby swimmer Adam Peaty grabbed Great Britain’s first gold in Rio with a world-record time in the 100m breaststroke, as well as relay silver, and has again been nominated as Sportsman of the Year.

It would be a third successive awards success for the man trained by Mel Marshall, who started his run of success in the pool following a breakthrough meet at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Standing in his way is 16-year-old City of Derby team-mate Lewis White(South Derbyshire), who won a Paralympic bronze medal in the 400m freestyle S9, and table tennis player Liam Pitchford (Chesterfield), who competed in the singles and doubles out in Brazil.

The Disability Sportsperson of the Year category is also dominated by those who competed in Brazil with Lewis Whiteagain nominated along with para-triathlon competitorsPhil Hogg(Amber Valley) andRyan Taylor(Amber Valley) and wheelchair basketball player Ryan Cowling(Derbyshire Dales).

One of the most keenly-contested categories last year was the Young Sportswoman of the Year category – and this year’s race to secure that honour promises to be no different.

World Junior Athletics Championships finalist Alicia Barrett(Chesterfield) has made the final three along with Winter Youth Olympics skierIsobel Brown(Derbyshire Dales) and European Athletics Youth Championships and British junior record holder in the heptathlon, Niamh Emerson(North East Derbyshire), who won 12 months ago.

It looks to be another close call to find a winner in the Young Sportsman of the Year too, with cyclist Cameron Orr (Derbyshire Dales), badminton playerDavid Hong (Derby City) and hockey playerGareth Griffiths(Erewash) in the running.

In all, winners across 14 categories will be announced at the awards night at the Roundhouse in Derby on November 10), including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

All nine of the county’s administrative areas will be represented on finals night, with Derbyshire Sport having helped to ensure that winners at district level have been forwarded for judging at county level.

Full list of nominees:

Sportsman

Adam Peaty (Derby City)

Lewis White (South Derbyshire)

Liam Pitchford (Chesterfield)

Sportswoman

Caroline Povey (Derbyshire Dales)

Hollie Webb (Amber Valley)

Sophie Baggaley (Bolsover)

Disabled

Lewis White (South Derbyshire)

Phil Hogg (Amber Valley)

Ryan Cowling (Derbyshire Dales)

Ryan Taylor (Amber Valley)

Team

Derbyshire Disabled Cricket Team (countywide)

Derbyshire’s Women Cricket Team (countywide)

Swadlincote Swifts (South Derbyshire)

Coach

Alan Cooke (North East Derbyshire)

Gareth Pilkington (Amber Valley)

Mel Marshall (Derby City)

Volunteer

Helen Watts (Derbyshire Dales)

Matthew Dalley (Derby City)

Tracy Parker (South Derbyshire)

Community

Long Eaton Parkrun (Erewash)

Neville Hardy (Bolsover)

Steve Summers (Amber Valley)

Club

Darkstar (Derby City)

Glossop North End (High Peak)

PEAKSUP (Derbyshire Dales)

Service to Sport

Lesley Sturgess (Derby City)

Mark Hallows (Amber Valley)

Tim Sadler (Chesterfield)

Junior Team

Buxton Athletic Fell Runners (High Peak)

Denby Cricket Club U13s (Amber Valley)

M1 Racing Academy (Derby City)

Young Sportsman

Cameron Orr (Derbyshire Dales)

David Hong (Derby City)

Gareth Griffiths (Erewash)

Young Sportswomen

Alicia Barrett (Chesterfield)

Isobel Brown (Derbyshire Dales)

Niamh Emerson (North East Derbyshire)

Junior Sportsperson

Archie Qualtrough (High Peak)

Charlie Ward (South Derbyshire)

Ella Rush (Amber Valley)

George Cooper (Bolsover)