Blayne in seventh heaven

Kimberley 3rds remained top of Division G in the South Notts League after an eight-wicket victory.

They defeated bottom-of-the-table Beeston and Toton Sycamore by eight wickets.

Blayne Riley was the star of the show, returning career best figures of seven for 23 as Beeston were bowled out for 56.

The returning Guvir Sidhu took three for 14.

The run-chase lasted only 6.3 overs as Kimberley knocked the runs off for the loss of two wickets.

Genuine all-rounder Riley fell for eight and Luke Tantum for 11, but Josh Bembridge and Charlie Walters clinched the win with unbeaten knocks of 23 and 13 respectively.

The 3rd XI travel to Fiskerton and Thurgarton on Saturday.