Bowlers on top in a cup thriller

Kimberley 2nds lost an extraordinary Popkess Cup quarter-final at Hucknall as 20 wickets fell for 168 runs.

Caudwell edged the first ball of the match to Josh Bembridge at first slip to give the visitors the perfect start.

Joe Allport (1-6), in a fine opening spell, ended a 31-run second-wicket stand. Another 31-run partnership followed before Sukhdeep Sidhu, with three for 27 and Zain Ramzan, with two for 18, ran riot as Hucknall were 99 all out.

In reply, Kimberley lost Krutarth Dave and Josh Bembridge to be 17 for two.

When Danny William was bowled a further four wickets fell for ten runs.

At 63 for eight the visitors were one run off the run-rate target when play was suspended for rain.

Play resumed, however, and Blake was run out and Sidhu caught to leave Kimberley all out for 69.