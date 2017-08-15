Cup semi-final heartbreak as tie lost on the final ball

Kimberley Institute’s 1st XI miserable weekend was completed on Sunday when they went down to a one-wicket defeat off the last ball of their Derbyshire Cup semi-final against Spondon.

After a surprise Notts Premier League defeat the previous day, Kimberley again batted well at the top of the order.

Tom Rowe (81) and George Bacon (88) carried on from where they left off on Saturday (see report below) as they put Kimberley in a commanding position of 166 without loss after 25 overs.

After drinks though they lost their way as Jack Gorbett (1-74) gained a little revenge when Rowe went for one hit too many.

The impressive Paul Allen (4-32) then removed Bacon and three further batsmen to reduce Kimberley to 195 for five.

Alex Aldred (13) and Somair Chaudry (18) stopped the rot before Chaudry was the next man out on 218 in the 39th over.

Aldred added 36 with King (39*) as they took Kimberley to 254 before the former fell.

James Fenwick (14*) joined his captain to add 37 more to take Kimberley to 291-7 at the close — a score they would have taken at the start, but short of the 320-330 that looked likely at one point.

Kimberley struck early with the ball after dropping catches as Fenwick (1-58) had Christopherson caught off a skier at slip by Collishaw to make it five for one in the fourth over.

Had Fenwick been able to take a difficult chance off Mitchell (33) just before that it would have been an even better start.

Bacon trapped Mitchell lbw and then took an excellent catch over his shoulder to dismiss Nick Rigg (18) to give Joe Allport (1-23) a wicket and make it 72 for three in the 16th over.

The game turned as Kimberley squandered two more catches that would have seen Joe Ashdown (78) out on six and Joshua Brear (94) out on 23.

Instead the pair made Kimberley pay with a stand of 152.

Bacon finally made the breakthrough for Kimberley in the 39th over as Allport took an excellent catch, diving forward at third-man to remove Ashdown.

Spondon skipper Adam Finlay (18) added 33 with Brear to take the score to 257 in the 44th over before King (1-47) trapped him lbw.

With Bacon (3-56) having Brear adjudged lbw and then running out James Rigg (13) in the next over, it was 279 for seven after 48 overs.

With seven coming off the 49th it was a simple equation going into the last over — Spondon needed seven runs to win as a tie would go in Kimberley’s favour due to scoring more runs off the bat.

Weightman’s first ball was squirted to third-man for four off Madeley’s bat. The bowler then did his own fielding to run Madeley out, leaving three required off four balls.

Allen scrambled a single off the next ball, but was then run-out by Johnson.

Number 11 Gorbett missed the fifth ball, but it hit his pad and bounced off keeper Archie Moore’s legs for a leg bye to level the score with one ball remaining.

Kimberley needed a dot ball or a wicket to make the final. Weightman went for a yorker but Tom Williams jabbed his bat down and the ball looped away for four.