Derbyshire need 188 from 40 overs to beat Notts

Against all of the advance forecasts there was enough dry weather to allow some cricket at Trent Bridge on the final afternoon of Nottinghamshire’s Specsavers County Championship match against Derbyshire.

Nottinghamshire’s second innings was quickly closed, for 349, leaving the visitors a target of 216 in 49 overs. By tea, the visiting side had reached 28 for one, from nine overs.

After the entire morning session had been wiped out, play eventually got underway at 1.45pm with Notts resuming on 313 for six, leading by 179.

Derbyshire’s attack struck quickly, with Brett Hutton being bowled by Tom Taylor for 11 but Chris Read advanced to his second fifty of the summer in the next over, getting there from 60 balls, with five fours and a six.

Taylor enjoyed an inspired spell to pick up two further wickets in quick succession, having Luke Wood caught at long leg without scoring, before pinning Luke Fletcher lbw for one.

A ‘phoney war’ was played out over several overs as Read turned down several singles to keep Harry Gurney from the strike.

Read found a flurry of boundaries, and another six, to reach 74 and was left undefeated as Gurney hit Jeevan Mendis to point. The Sri Lankan leg spinner finished with figures of four for 96, with Taylor ending on four for 67.

Luis Reece was the one wicket to fall when Derbyshire began their chase, hitting Fletcher to mid off for 14. His side require a further 188 from 40 overs.