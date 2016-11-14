Franks steps up as number two at Notts

Popular former player and rising coach Paul Franks has been given a key role in reviving the flagging fortunes of Nottinghamshire CCC.

The Trent Bridge outfit suffered relegation from the Specsavers County Championship’s First Division last summer to cap a poor season, which ended with Peter Moores replacing Mick Newell as head coach.

Now the 37-year-old Mansfield-born Franks, who spent 18 years at Notts as a player, has been appointed assistant head coach with a brief of working alongside former England chief Moores in the day-to-day running of the first team.

Stalwart Franks’s promotion follows spells as captain and coach of the club’s second team, for which he has earned rave reviews. And Newell, who is now director cricket at the club, is sure he can take the move in his stride.

“Paul has been taking steps into coaching for a number of years,” said Newell. “We’ve encouraged him in that, and now we feel he’s ready for this extra responsibility.

“Not only is Paul an impressive young coach, he’s also part of the fabric of the club, having achieved so much during his time as a player.

“Peter has worked with lots of coaches in both county and international cricket -– and he’s very been very impressed with what he’s seen from Paul.

“Having played alongside our senior players, and been hugely involved in the development of the younger generation, he’s well placed to get the best out of them.”

Franks first burst on the scene back in 1997, and made a one-day international appearance for England in 2000 before a knee injury sidelined him for two seasons. He was part of the Notts squads that landed the County Championship in 2005 and 2010 before retiring from the first-class game as a player in 2015 when he led the club to the second-eleven championship title. He has completed the coveted ECB level-four coaching qualification.