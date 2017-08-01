Held to draw after last over drama

Kimberley 2nds dropped to third in Division A of the South Notts League after falling agonisingly short in the final over.

Chasing 158 to win in 35 overs against Ellerslie, they needed four from the final three balls but could only manage a single.

Rain during the previous days had put the game in jeopardy, so a 35-over match began at 3pm with Ellerslie batting.

Kimberley got off to a great start as Ellerslie captain and keeper John Wakeling was bowled by Joe Allport (2-35) for one.

Overseas player Hamish Moore and opener Suman Shrestha then accelerated the score on to 90 before Moore was well caught and bowled by the impressive Sukhdeep Sidhu (3-41) for 47.

Ellerslie added 35 more before Richard Harris was well caught by Carl Blake off Sidhu, which initiated a collapse.

Four wickets fell to Zain Ramzan (4-35) while Sidhu dismissed Dan Footitt as Ellerslie slumped to 152 for eight with the spin twins turning the game in Kimberley’s favour.

Allport added a further wicket in the last over as Ellerslie closed on 157 for nine.

Kimberley’s reply did not start well when Matt Dean edged behind for a duck.

Ben Buckley (28) and Andy Layton (30) rebuilt the innings before both fell in quick succession to leave Kimberley on 64 for three.

Dominic Wheatley (29 not out) and Danny Williams (39) consolidated and at 119 for three the home side looked well set.

But two wickets fell in an over — first Williams was bowled and then Crouch was caught as the game tipped back in Ellerslie’s favour.

A good partnership of 32 between Allport and Wheatley took Kimberley to within four of the target with three deliveries left.

Allport then edged to the keeper for eight.

New batsman, captain Carl Blake, could not score off his first delivery and managed one off the final ball when a boundary would have won the match.

Kimberley finished on 155 for six and dropped to third, despite taking ten points from the game.

Kimberley 4ths lost another nail-biting game against Newark R&M.

Kimberley batted first and totalled 203 for six with Alex Terry (51), Ben Millington (23) and an unbroken seventh-wicket stand between Grahame McDonough (60 not out) and John Aldred (30 not out) the main contributors.

Andy Crouch (2-50), Terry (3-55) and Rich Kelley (1-55) gave Kimberley hope of victory but Newark reached their target with three balls to spare.